World Labour Day observed in Balochistan

Under the banner of Pakistan Workers Confederation Balochistan (PWCB), World Labour Day was observed in Balochistan on Monday. A large number of rallies were taken out in cities including Hub, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Turbat, Gwadar, Panjgur, Pishin, Chaman, Loralai, Zhob, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad, Osta Mohammad with great enthusiasm. The biggest labor rally in this connection was taken out from Quetta.Chairman of the PWCB Manzoor Baloch Ali Bakhsh Jamali Pir Muhammad Kakardad Muhammad Baloch Tariq Baloch Salam Zehri and other leaders led the rally. The speakers while addressing the gathering said, “the workers raised their voices for working hours and their rights in Chikago in 1886. Due to their struggle and sacrifice, the working hours were set for eight hours for the workers all over the world. In view of the rising inflation, they called for increasing the wages of government employees by 100%. Besides, the ban on trade unionism in Balochistan should be lifted, and the deceased quota should be implemented. The speakers further demanded that wages should be determined, social security should be provided, PDMA and WASA employees should be paid regular salaries and time should be given to the permanent employees of Merck marker, Martin and Dow factory. All the technical and non-technical employees of Balochistan should be given timescale, up-gradation and other benefits like civil security treatment.