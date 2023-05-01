Study reveals 83pc of Pakistanis have no access to library

Around 83 per cent of Pakistanis do not have access to any library and 60 per cent of Pakistanis have no playground access, revealed in the latest research study of Pakistan’s Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) titled: “Shaping Minds and Bodies: Do We Have the Facilities?” which is the fifth BASICS Note of the Series, here on Sunday. According to a Press Release issued by the PIDE, Dr Durre Nayab, Pro Vice Chancellor of National Think Tank, in her latest research, showed a very low level of social and civic engagement among the people of Pakistan. Social connection between people is essential to stay mentally and physically alive. There should be enough libraries and playgrounds for all age groups to remain socially connected so youth can shape and nourish their minds and bodies. According to the research study, libraries provide not just information but also contribute to building communities. Public libraries can be a great equalizer by providing information and education to those who otherwise cannot afford it.

The study furthermore said that a vast majority of Pakistanis (83%) do not have access to any library, with only a tiny proportion (4.5%) being very happy with the one they can access. Access remains low for both sexes, but females have more inadequate access than their male counterparts for all age groups. Dr Nayab further elaborated in the report that it is worth mentioning here that this is reported access. A facility might exist but remain inaccessible for a variety of reasons.