Weekly inflation increases by 0.15 percent

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.15 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on April 27, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 252.20 points as compared to 251.83 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 46.82 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.15 percent increase and went up to 258.12 points from last week’s 257.73 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22-888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.15 percent, 0.15 percent, 0.15 percent, and 0.14 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.17%) items increased, 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included Potatoes (8.22%), Chicken (1.75%), Wheat Flour (1.55%), Gur (1.23%), Bread (1.13%) and Rice Irri-6/9 (1.01%).

The items that recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included Tomatoes (19.20%), Bananas (5.39%), Onions (1.40%), Sugar (1.19%), LPG (1.09%), Pulse Masoor (0.98%) and Mustard Oil (0.39%).

The commodities that witnessed an increase in price on Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included Wheat Flour (175.06%), Cigarettes (146.44%), Potatoes (114.45%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Tea Lipton (104.28%), Diesel (102.84%), Eggs (91.98%), Petrol (87.81%), Rice Basmati Broken (87.71%), Bananas (86.33%), Rice Irri-6/9 (83.39%), Pulse Moong (67.60%), Bread (61.02%), Pulse Mash (58.10%) and Washing Soap (49.93%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices included Tomatoes (48.33%) and Chilies Powdered (6.48%).