Jiah Khan suicide case verdict today: Will Aditya Pancholi’s son, Sooraj, serve jail term for abetment?

A Mumbai Court is expected to pronounce its final decision in the tragic suicide case of Bollywood starlet Jiah Khan tomorrow, April 28. Final arguments were said to have ended on April 20, with the judge stating that he will try to pronounce the final judgement on Friday.

According to local media outlets, the Pancholi family is positive, yet ‘anxious’ about the outcome.

The highly public case first came to light in June 2013, when Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom of her family’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai, dead at age 25. Her death, initially deemed a suicide in 2013 and re-confirmed to be one in 2016, sparked a flurry of controversy when a six-page hand-written note was found at Khan’s residence.

The suicide note, allegedly addressed to her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, (son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab), indicated that Khan planned to take her life, and cited Pancholi as a major factor behind the decision.