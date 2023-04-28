Gold prices increase by Rs 150 to Rs 218,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 218,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 218,650 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 129 to Rs 187,586 from Rs 187,457, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,954 from Rs 171,836. The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2570 and Rs 2203.36 respectively. The price of gold in the international rose by $1 to close at $2001 from $2000, the association reported.