Steering Committee formed for export sector’s digital transformation

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday set up a Steering Committee comprising experts from Information Technology (IT) and private sectors for the implementation of digital transformation and to increase the country’s export volume. The minister announced this initiative while addressing a roundtable conference on “Digital Transformation in Pakistan” organized by the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, a news release said. Earlier, a report on “Pakistan’s Digital Journey, Recommendations for Digital Transformation in Pakistan” was launched by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI). The report prepared by OICCI covers wide-ranging suggestions to boost digital infrastructure and connectivity, e-governance, e-commerce, EdTech, Fintech, AgriTech, HealthTech, IT exports and Web 3.0 technologies. The report argues that digitization has the potential to add $60 billion to the economy by 2030 if the government creates a favourable investment climate for local and foreign investors to fill the large gaps that existed in digital infrastructure and connectivity. Speaking on the occasion, the Planning Minister highlighted that the IT sector was the key driver to increasing digital exports, reiterating the government’s commitment to give a top priority to the sector for the increased digital exports. The Steering Committee will hold meetings every month to implement the recommendations of OCCI regarding digital transformation. “To increase exports is the only solution to get rid of the country’s economic problems,” Ahsan Iqbal said while assuring the stakeholders to implement the OCCI’s recommendations in letter and spirit. Last week, the Planning Minister formed a 15-member National Task Force on Artificial Intelligence to achieve the required national development goals. The key objective of the task force is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of AI in the business, development, governance, education and healthcare sectors. Since the government came into power in April 2022, several initiatives have been taken to improve the country’s economy. Ahsan Iqbal has constantly been arguing that political stability was the key factor for the country’s economic growth. “Due to political instability; Pakistan, unfortunately, could not achieve development targets which its neighboring countries like India and Bangladesh have achieved by ensuring the political stability for the period of 10 years,” the minister remarked.