Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has once again captured the hearts of her fans with stunning morning photos on her social media handle.

The actress, known for her effortless beauty, shared pictures of herself wearing a skin-coloured inner and a beige-coloured woollen zipper jacket, posing amidst a picturesque backdrop of flowers.

The post has created a buzz among fans who have been expressing their love and admiration for the actress in the comments section. One fan commented, “Katrina is Katrina”, while another said, “Beautiful”. One fan even confessed that the pictures were a distraction from their upcoming exam.

The actress’s fans were particularly delighted to see her back on Instagram after a long time. One fan wrote, “Finally! You remembered Catholics exist and the fact that you now have an Instagram account! We missed you so much Kay”. Another fan expressed, “You posted? It’s like a daydream these days. Missed you!”.

Katrina Kaif has been one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood for several years. She was last seen in the film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress has a few exciting projects in the pipeline, including Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas, which fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Katrina’s stunning pictures serve as a reminder of why she remains one of the most beloved actresses in the Indian film industry, with fans eagerly awaiting her next moves on and off-screen.