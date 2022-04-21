Katrina leaves fans spellbound with latest social media pictures

The Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif left fans spellbound with her ravishing looks in her latest social media pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped some early morning candid snaps and captioned it with a heart emoji.

The actor stole hearts as she donned a lovely nude sweater paired with blue denim jeans. Katrina styled her hair in soft waves and opted for a minimal make up look.

The 38-year-old actor can be seen with her gorgeous breath-taking smile in the photographs.

In the comment section, Neha Dhupia and Shweta Bachchan dropped hearts whereas aced director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Kiss Miss.”

Film director Farah Khan also commented on the pictures with a heart emoticon. She wrote, “Happy girl.”

Earlier, Katrina had sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted in a loosely-fitted outfit at the Mumbai airport. However, no confirmation came from either her or her husband Vicky Kaushal’s side.

On the work front, the actor will appear on the big screen with three of her projects titled Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.