Minal Khan refused to do a project with me: Muneeb Butt

Muneeb Butt revealed in a recent chat show appearance that sister-in-law Minal Khan turned down a project with him.

The celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were invited to an Eid special show of a private news channel when the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor was asked if he wishes to share the screen with his wife or sister-in-law and is waiting for the offers.

Butt replied, “We do get many offers to be cast together for serials. In fact, I got an offer for a project with Minal just three or four months ago.”

When asked further if he declined the offer, the actor responded, “Minal refused to do it.”

“The reason for her rejection was that there were Ramadan serials going on amongst other things. Also, not everyone is comfortable working together,” Butt reasoned, clarifying that there is no beef between the relatives. Earlier he said that he cannot work with the ‘Jalan’ actor because ‘people won’t be able to differentiate if it’s Aiman or Minal’ and it will be an awkward situation then. The twin sisters Minal and Aiman Khan are among the top league actors in the country. The latter tied the knot with fellow actor Muneeb Butt in 2018 and stepped back from the industry. They welcomed their first child, daughter Amal Muneeb in 2019. Minal on the other hand, got married to co-actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in September 2021.