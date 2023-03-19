Aiman and Muneeb Butt’s romantic photoshoot melts social media

Aiman Khan delighted fans by sharing her romantic photoshoot with husband Muneeb Butt. The ‘Ishq Tamasha’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the photos.

She was looking super stunning in lavish blue ‘jora’ of the famous brand ‘Sapphire’.

Aiman Khan was donning a long kurta along with straight trousers. The long kurta was fully embellished with shiny, round shaped stones and elaborated embroidery patterns. The dress was accessorised with broad dupatta that was fixed on her shoulder. She opted for a very natural makeup look. She ornamented herself with assemblage of minimalistic jewels comprising a pair of flowery earrings, thin necklet, large stoned ring and a wrist watch. In opposition to her, Muneeb Butt was also turning the heads in matching pair of blue Shalwar Kameez. He made his looks dashing with half-sleeves waistcoat and broad sunglasses. The couple was posing for the photos in a wonderful balcony. There was a broad daylight, structure of houses and branches of tree in the background of photos. In one of the photos, they were showering love on each other by touching their heads. In the next image, they were holding their hands.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman and Muneeb are one of the famous couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. They love travelling with their little addition Amal Khan and share moments of their lives on social media platforms.