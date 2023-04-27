Pooja Hegde describes what Salman Khan means to her

India actor Pooja Hegde called the co-star of her Bollywood film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ Salman Khan a big-hearted and pleasing person.

Pooja Hegde made the statement in a tell-all interview with the Indian entertainment news agency Bollywood Hungama. The celebrity opened up about working with Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ The actor said her impression before meeting her fellow celebrity was that he is honest. “He says whatever is on his mind,” she said. “He is like ‘I am who I am’. And when I met him, I realised that he is exactly the same. There is no difference.”

She continued, “Who he shows like who he is and he is very big-hearted, very dildaar (pleasing) like he does a lot of food on sets during lunch. There’s like all these options. He genuinely just spoils you.”

It is not the first time that Pooja Hegde has spoken highly of Salman Khan’s personality. In a previous interview, she had called him an upright person who stays the same during interviews and on the sets.

“He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels,” she stated.

It is to be noted that rumours of Salman Khan dating Pooja Hegde have been making rounds. However, both actors have not commented on it. Pooja Hegde, addressing the rumours, had said that she reads things about her but I love being single.