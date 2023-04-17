Shehnaaz Gill wants to star opposite Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan as female lead

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to popularity after competing on Bigg Boss 13, has a big social media following. Every time she goes out in the city, her photos and videos quickly go popular on the Internet.

Shehnaaz is currently preparing for her big Bollywood debut starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will include her. In supporting parts, the film also stars Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Shehnaaz recently expressed her desire to star in a film alongside Salman.

Shehnaaz will make her debut in a Salman film, but she will not be paired with him. However, in a subsequent interview, she stated that she is thrilled to be working on the project with Salman. She did, however, profess her desire to be a Salman Khan heroine. Shehnaaz giggled and said she has no idea when she will be featured in a film opposite Salman as his female protagonist while speaking to Connect FM Canada.

“Mereko nahi pata, casting directors ya Salman sir ko hi pata hoga,” the actress said. Sabke sath hi achi lagti hai meri chemistry. I believe Salman sir understands that ye sapna bhi pura kar dein ki main unke opposite aa jaun. I don’t know when that will happen; only Salman sir or the casting director knows. I hope he grants me my wish to be his heroine. But even working with him was a memorable experience).”