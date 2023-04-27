Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds

LEEDS: Leicester City’s veteran striker Jamie Vardy came off the bench to break his long scoring drought and earn his side a 1-1 draw with a late equaliser in a crunch relegation battle away to Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday. Leeds were closing in on a much-needed three points in their quest for safety thanks to Luis Sinisterra’s 20th-minute header after Leicester’s Youri Tielemans had a goal ruled out. The 36-year-old Vardy, who came on in the 70th minute, had other ideas though and fired past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier from James Maddison’s pass to rescue his side. It was his first league goal since October and the former England striker thought he had given Leicester the lead shortly afterwards but his effort was ruled out for offside. A frantic finale saw Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen make an outstanding save to keep out Marc Roca’s close-range header before Leeds striker Patrick Bamford scuffed a glorious opportunity wide. The result did little to ease either side’s relegation fears with Leicester remaining in 17th place with 29 points, one point ahead of third-from-bottom Everton who would move above them if they avoid defeat by Newcastle United on Thursday. Leeds have 30 points. Second-from-bottom Nottingham Forest could also leapfrog Leicester if they win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.