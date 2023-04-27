Wafaqi Mohtasib intervenes to expedite payment of Rs 0.75m to widow

A widow was paid Rs 0.75 million on the intervention of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman), Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) as her son died of electrocution caused by an electric pole in the street.

According to Wafaqi Mohtasib’s press release issued on Wednesday, the widow had lodged a complaint to Wafaqi Mohtasib stating therein that her 16-year-old son met a tragic accident and died due to electrocution on March 13, 2021. It was learnt that an electric pole was installed in the street by IESCO for feeding supply to a private poultry farm. The residents of the areas had repeatedly approached IESCO who failed to address the danger posed by the short-circuited electric pole in the street.