Religious scholars played vital role in development of country: minister

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said that religious scholars had played a vital role and gave sacrifices for the prosperity of the country.

He said this while talking to the Custodian of Eid Gah Sharif Pir Naqeeb u Rehman here at his Khanqah.

Dr Jamal said that presently the country was facing multiple challenges on various fronts including economic and conspiracies of many forces against it but with the help of patriotic Pakistanis, and efforts of Ulema and Maskaikh nation will be on the path of development.

On the occasion, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan came into existence during the holy month of Ramazan, and will last until the Day of Judgment.

He said that scholars and clerics have always played their role in resolving the challenges faced by the country and even in the current situation, they will guide the entire nation to defeat the evil intentions of anti-national forces by showing full solidarity.

Pir Naqibur Rahman also offered special prayers for the safety and development of the country.

Talha advises pilgrims to learn use of Saudi mobile app ‘Nusuk’ for Nawafil in Riaz-ul-Jannah: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood advised the intending pilgrims to learn how to use the Saudi mobile application ‘Nusuk’ in advance for offering ‘Nawafil’ in Riaz-ul-Jannah of Masjid-e-Nabvi.

The minister has come home this morning after a successful visit to Saudi Arabia. Before departure from the Kingdom, he met with the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for visit affairs, in Madinah Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Bijawi and discussed the future strategy of Hajj arrangements, pilgrimage to Madina and Road to Makkah facilities in detail.

On the occasion, Al-Bijawi congratulated Minister Talha for assuming the portfolio of religious affairs minister and assured all possible support on the upcoming Hajj.

Minister Talha while paying tribute for successfully conducting the Umrah season at full capacity, said in Ramazan, there was a historic rush at Haramain Sharifain, but the management had made exemplary arrangements.

He said this year Pakistani pilgrims would be provided accommodation closest to the Masjid Nabawi, adding the plan of travel facilities and food arrangements in Madina would be finalized soon.

He said efforts were underway to ensure that half of the pilgrims who perform Hajj on the ‘Government Hajj Scheme’ complete the pilgrimage to Madina before Hajj.