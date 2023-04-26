Naqvi expresses concern over slow pace of work at Nishtar Hospital

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed annoyance over the slow pace of work at under-construction Nishtar-II Hospital, during his visit on Tuesday.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure early completion of the Hospital within the stipulated time period. He warned that action would be taken against the official responsible for the delay in the construction of the Hospital. He also instructed the officials to make a work plan progress report and submit it to the CM office on a daily basis. He directed Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak to take strict action against the officials without any discrimination. Work should be done in three shifts, he added. The construction of Nishtar-II will surely help reduce patients’ burden on Nishtar Hospital.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak briefed the Caretaker CM Punjab about the issuance and utilization of funds. He informed that Rs 9.45 billion had been released for the project. However, Rs 6.12 billion has been spent so far. The hospital is being constructed on Rs 58 acres. There are a total of 500 beds, introduced initially, he told.

On this occasion, provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, provincial Minister for Information Aamir Mir and many others were also present.

Mohsin Naqvi meets old age home residents: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to ‘Aafiat,’ a Social Welfare Department’s old age home, located in Township area of Lahore, to extend Eid greetings to senior citizens residing there.

He asked them about their well-being, their problems, and the facilities being provided to them, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. He checked the dining room facility and ordered fumigation of the living rooms.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered for registration of inhabitants under the Benazir Income Support Programme, along with their regular medical check-ups.

The elderly residents expressed their satisfaction with the quality of meals and facilities being provided to them.

The caretaker CM directed Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir and DGPR Punjab Rubina Afzal to address the concerns of former Nawa-i-Waqt columnist Athar Zamir, who is also living at Aafiat.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Lahore deputy commissioner and Social Welfare Department officials were also present.

CM visits Children’s Hospital: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Children’s Hospital and inspected the treatment facilities being provided there.

He interacted with the parents to gauge their opinion of the medical facilities and directed the doctors to provide the best possible treatment to the children patients. The CM showed compassion towards a grieving family and inquired about the unfortunate incident that had led to the death of Kinza Fatima, a young girl who was poisoned by a close relative. The family members requested a postmortem, and the CM promptly ordered one while assuring them of justice.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi praised the doctors for their dedication and commitment to treating a large number of child patients in the wards.

The chief minister also took the time to listen to the problems faced by people waiting in the lobby. He assured them that the hospital was working to extend emergency services and add new beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients. He stressed the importance of providing quality treatment facilities to children as they were the bright future of the country. Information Minister Amir Mir was also present.