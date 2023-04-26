Six drown in different incidents in Attock

At least six persons were drowned in different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Tuesday, police and rescue sources said. According to the police sources, the most casualties were reported were mostly youth and two of them brothers have lost their lives while bathing in river indus.

In the first gloomy incident, three teenage boys belonging to the same family while two of them brothers drowned while taking bath in river Indus in Sojhanda village near Attock. Police while quoting the family and eye witnesses said that the three youths were taking bath in river Indus when 13 years old Kashif Mumtaz starts drowning and in a bid to rescue him, his 17 years old brother Zahid Mumtaz jumped into the water to save him but loses control and drowned while his cousin 17 years old Tanveer Ahmed also went to rescue him but also drowned. The efforts to retrieve the bodies by rescue 1122 and other departments were continued till filing this news report. In the second incident, two persons belonging to the same family drowned in river Indus near Attock Khurd bridge.

According to police and rescue sources, the family came from Pabbi Nowshera to the river for a picnic where 16 years old Jabrran Khan and 20 years old Ahmed Khan drowned while taking bath in the river indus. Later after many hours’ efforts, rescue 1122 has retrieved the bodies and shifted to DHQ hospital. Separately, a man identified as Sajjad Riaz- a native of Hazro drowned while taking bath in river Indus. His body was retrieved by rescue 1122 after long hours efforts and shifted to a local hospital. Respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.