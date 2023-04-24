Ban on Eid congregations violation of religious rights: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that ban on Eid congregations in the historical grand mosque in Srinagar and other places in the territory was a brazen violation of religious rights and the worst Indian state terrorism.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, in a statement issued in Srinagar, he said the strict restrictions on Eid and Friday congregations were the glaring example of Muslim enmity, hatred and frustration of the Modi regime. Depriving Kashmiris of their Eid prayers speaks volumes of the Indian state terrorism, he added.

Gulzar said the Modi regime’s dastardly acts had proved that it is the worst enemy of Islam and Muslims. He warned that it was interference in the religious matters of the Kashmiri Muslims which is unacceptable. He said that besieging masques, especially the grand masque of Srinagar, ban on religious gatherings like Eid, Friday congregations, Muharram processions and Eid Milad had become a routine. These anti-Muslim activities had increased manifold since 5 August 2019 when the Hindutva regime scrapped Kashmir’s special status and deprived the Kashmiris of their identity, he lamented.

The APHC senior vice chairman said that the Modi regime was crazy in Muslim animosity and it wants to uproot Muslims and impose its devilish Hindutva agenda. He said the Modi regime had not only declared war against Islam and Muslims in India, but was hell-bent to wipe out the Kashmiri Muslims and merge Kashmir into India. He said, “Kashmiris will prefer martyrdom but will never tolerate attacks on their religion.”

Gulzar warned the Modi regime not to play with the religious sentiments of the Kashmiri Muslims. He also appealed to the Muslim Ummah, especially the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri Muslims whose lives, honour and identity were under attack.

He urged the United Nations and human rights organizations to take cognizance of Hindutva terrorism in Kashmir and India and come forward to bridle up this menace before it swallows the entire humanity.

Meanwhile, APHC AJK chapter leader Muhammad Sultan Butt, in a statement in Islamabad, strongly condemned the ban on Eid congregations and termed it a cowardly act. He said Kashmiri Muslims would never tolerate attacks on their religion and would resist tooth and nail against hegemony.