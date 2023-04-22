Tough at home, steady abroad: Six months of Italy’s Meloni

Six months after taking the helm of Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II, Giorgia Meloni has talked tough on domestic issues but not rocked the boat internationally. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party sent shock waves across the European Union when it came top in the September elections. She took office in October at the head of a coalition comprising Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia. Within weeks, they introduced laws to tackle mass migration and, after vowing to protect traditional family values, stopped local authorities from registering the children of same-sex couples. But Meloni is aware of the need for economic credibility, and despite handing out billions of euros to help Italians manage soaring inflation, and moves to cut taxes, she has committed to reducing Italy’s colossal debt and deficit. The self-described “Christian mother” has also toned down her once-inflammatory rhetoric and sought to project stability on the world stage, including strongly supporting Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.