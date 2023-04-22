Sanjrani urges unity, prosperity on Eid

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has extended heartfelt Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide and particularly to Pakistanis, urging them to work together to overcome the challenges facing the country.

In a message on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Sanjrani emphasized the importance of the virtues of piety, discipline, patience, and tolerance cultivated during the month of Ramazan, and called on all Muslims to demonstrate these qualities in their daily lives to achieve success in both this world and the hereafter.

Muslims are blessed with an immense gift from Allah during the holy month of Ramazan, which can lead to success in the hereafter, he said adding on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Allah accepts the prayers and worship of all Muslims.

This day is a celebration of the completion of divine mercy and a day of gratitude. Allah’s infinite blessings and mercy require us to illuminate our lives with His guidance, as this is the straight path that leads to success in both this life and the hereafter.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized the importance of including loved ones, neighbors, and the underprivileged in our celebrations, as it is a reflection of the teachings of our religion and society. He urged everyone to make a special effort to share the joy of Eid with those around us.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of working together to achieve the development and prosperity of the country. He stated that Eid-ul-Fitr teaches us to celebrate happiness with peace and love and that a joint action plan is necessary to make our country a symbol of peace.

According to him, Eid-ul-Fitr holds great significance for the Muslim world, and the Muslim community shares common problems that require collective wisdom to solve.

He urged everyone to put aside their differences and work towards the development and prosperity of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.