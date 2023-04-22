Ahsan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on 85th death anniversary

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday paid tribute to national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 85th death anniversary.

Paying tribute to the ‘Mufakkir-e-Pakistan (thinker of Pakistan),’ he said Allama Iqbal was one of those leaders who adopted a pensive approach and made up minds of Muslims living in the sub-continent to get a separate homeland (Pakistan) for themselves. The minister recalled Allama Iqbal with his all titles including Shair-e-Mashriq (the poet of the East), Musawar-e-Pakistan (the artist of Pakistan), Hakeem-ul-Ummat (the Sage of the Ummah), terming him a great philosopher, intellectual, revolutionary poet, and thinker of the 20th century.

Ahsan Iqbal said the national poet reconciled the philosophy of independence with all aspects of life in the simplest manner, adding his political acumen, foresight, and wisdom still provided complete guidance for the people of Pakistan to distinguish among the comity of nations. He praised Allama Iqbal for his concepts of ‘Khudi’ (Ego or Selfhood) and ‘Khuddari’ (Self-respect) that remained a guarantee of Pakistan’s sovereignty and prosperity. The planning minister said Allama Iqbal’s poetry and life taught the youth to lead the nations by stepping into the world of action.