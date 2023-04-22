Naqvi visits kacha area to boost morale of police

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, visited the Kacha area on Friday to meet police officers and soldiers who are currently fighting terrorists.

Mr Naqvi, accompanied by Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary Interior, reviewed the ongoing operation against terrorists in the area. During his visit, Mr Naqvi appreciated the courage and bravery of the police officers and soldiers and congratulated them on Eid. The interim CM also raised slogans of Punjab police zindabaad and Pakistan Zindabaad with policemen.

In his statement, Mr Naqvi praised the police force for their significant success in the operation against dacoits in the Kacha area. He also assured them that the government would go to the last extent to restore peace in the area. Moreover, Mr Naqvi stressed that permanent infrastructure would be established by destroying the hideouts of terrorists. These elements would not be allowed to thrive in the Kacha area again. The visit of the Caretaker Chief Minister is a message of support and encouragement to the police force and soldiers who are fighting on the front lines.

It also sends a message to the terrorists that the government will not tolerate any attempts to disturb peace in the area.

MWMC starts installing bins, containers in city: Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installing dust bins and containers in order to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the main areas of the city, under the directions of Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak.

The company has installed the dust bins brought from Karachi outside the various worship places and Eid gahs with special awareness banners on which the slogans of Eid Mubarak and adoption of cleanliness culture were written by the administration. It is worth mentioning here that the new dust bins were manufactured as per modern ways and the citizens will be able to use it instead of throwing garbage on the roads.

Meanwhile, the company administration has cancelled the holidays of sanitary staff regarding cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr, and control room 1139 would also remain functional for complaints related to cleanliness. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir has assigned a special task to the company to immediately resolve the sanitation and sewage complaints throughout the city during Eid days.

The cleanliness staff removed the garbage piles and dirt deposits around the mosques and also installed awareness banners in the city on Friday despite the holiday. 160,148 kg meat sold on subsidized rates during Ramadan:Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that 160,148 kilograms (kg) chicken meat was sold on subsidized rates in Faisalabad division during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that livestock department had established 63 poultry fair price shops across the district to sell chicken meat on Rs.15 less than its real price in the market.

He said that 21 fair price shops were set up in Faisalabad district, 15 each in district Jhang and district Toba Tek Singh whereas 11 shops were setup in district Chiniot. Special monitoring teams of livestock department were constituted to ensure sale of chicken meat on subsidized rate,he added.