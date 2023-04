Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road was once again blocked due to the surge of glaciers at various places, district administration advised tourists not to visit Kaghan and Naran during the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation. According to details, owing to the freezing temperatures and cool breeze in Kaghan and Naran Valley people have been stuck in their houses moreover for the last four days snowfall has continuously intermittently in the valley.