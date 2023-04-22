Rehmani urges unity and justice for oppressed communities

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League Muhammad Farooq Rehmani on Friday urged unity and justice for oppressed Muslim communities worldwide, including in Kashmir, Palestine, Rohingya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and India, and emphasized the need for international protection of their rights. He said this in his message to the nation on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, here on Friday. He while extending his congratulations to the Muslim community, emphasized the need to combat all obstacles, including the threat of Islamophobia, by fostering unity among their ranks.

Rehmani highlighted the situation in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), where over 900,000 military and paratroopers had created a “beautiful prison” with strict surveillance and press restrictions. He demanded the release of all Kashmiri detainees and All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders from Indian jails, the lifting of restrictions on Jamia Masjid prayers, and the release of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq from house arrest at the earliest.