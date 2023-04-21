PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 508.48 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 508.48 points, with a positive change of 1.26 per cent, closing at 41,007.82 against 40,499.34 points on the previous day. A total of 173,790,631 shares were traded during the day as compared to 84,164,030 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.724 billion against Rs 3.628 billion on the last trading day. As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Limited with 22,202,737 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, Fauji Food Ltd. with 21,927,736 shares at Rs 6.33 per share, and Pak Refinery with 11,539,538 shares at Rs 13.52 per share. Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 42.45 per share price, closing at Rs 722.45, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with a Rs 30.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 670.00. Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 115.00 per share closing at Rs 7900.00, followed by Pak Services with a Rs 59.00 decline to close at Rs 741.10.