Over 500 rescuers to perform special duty on Eid

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan has been released as over 500 rescuers to perform special duty and remain alert on Eid.

Rescue mobile posts with ambulances, rescue vehicles and fire vehicles have been established at all important places of the city, mosques and worship places to provide timely and quality emergency services to the citizens. All 33 ambulances, 19 fire vehicles and rescue vehicles besides this 93 motorcycle ambulances will be deployed.

The Rescue mobile posts would be deployed at different places including Eidgah Khanewal Road, Fort Qasim Bagh, Abdali Masjid, Masjid Omer Bin Khattab Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, Sadar Cantt, Askari Lake, Hussain Agahi, Vehari chowk and others. According to the emergency plan, Rescue 1122 will be operational round the clock and provide services. Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal said that all the rescuers will perform their duties and remain alert in case of emergency. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleemullah said that providing rescue service to the public was a top priority. He said asked the citizens to inform Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency and urged parents to stop their children from one-wheeling.