Tailors overcharging annoy eid shoppers

The overcharging by tailors has irked Eid shoppers and demanded the district administration to take action against price-hikers. As only a few days left in Eidul Fitre celebrations, the male and female tailors started overcharging people by earning almost double the profit in the last days of Ramazan than normal days which annoyed customers of all aged groups. In Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera, the tailors are heavily charging customers demanding Rs2,000 to Rs25,00 per suit for stitching on the last days of Ramazan.

Expressing dissatisfaction with overcharging and the quality of stitching clothes by tailors, the Eid shoppers asked the district administration to maintain checks and balances over the market rates and regulate charges of tailoring as quickly as possible.

“The tailors started looting people as one suit was being stitched at Rs2000 to Rs2500 these days. Therefore, I opted to buy readymade cloth to save tailors’ charges,” said Professor Ehtisham Qaiser of Wapda Town Peshawar on Wednesday.

He accused the district administration of its failure to regulate stitching rates of tailors, forcing many to purchase readymade clothes on Eid.

Zubair Afridi, a lady tailor of Faqirabad said the tailors have received double orders this Eid comparatively from normal days as customers were pressing for new bookings despite our refusal.

To fulfil the placed and new orders, he said most of the tailors hired extra labourers by working till late at night in the local markets at Faqirabad, Qissa Khwani, Karimpura and Interior City.

Most tailoring shops are overcrowded with customers due to advance payment of salaries to federal government employees.

Ayub Khan, a tailor of Pabbi told APP that his business was shined on the arrival of Eid.

He said this was the right time we make some profit compared to other months in the wake of an increase in price hikes in Peshawar.

He made it clear that charges for suits stitching were almost double because of the workload of the customers, an increase in electricity charges, shops’ rents, labour wages, and relevant materials and “we have to put in extra effort to fulfil people’s orders by using generators in case of loading shedding.”

“I have visited several tailors shops but was unable to find anyone quality tailor ready to take my order for Eid,” said a customer Riaz Khan, a resident of Nowshera.

He said he would prefer a readymade white Shalwar suit for this Eid with matching Peshawar Chappal keeping given the high charges of the tailors and the arrival of the summer season.

An online tailoring social media platform spokesman said that online service has been popular with female customers and we will continue to serve our people during Ramazan.

He said we were working round the clock to meet placed orders as quickly as possible ahead of Eid.

Another women customer, Meena Gul of Nowshera district said that tailors with their own sweet will increased stitching charges up to Rs 500 for a single suit in Peshawar that needed to be checked by the district administration.

The majority of quality lady tailors have displayed their notices outside their shops inscribing that ‘booking is closed’ adding well-off families were forced to pay double charges to stitch their suits from their favourite tailors.

The people requested Deputy Commissioners to mobilize his staff so that overcharging by tailors could be avoided on the eve of Eidul Fitr.