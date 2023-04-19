New Zealand defeat Pakistan in thrilling third T20I to stay alive in series

LAHORE: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four runs in a thrilling third Twenty20 International at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday night to stay alive in the five-match series. New Zealand are without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year with a knee injury, while several others are playing in the Indian Premier League. Staring at a series defeat after back-to-back losses in Lahore on Friday and Saturday, the touring side put up a competitive 163-5 on the back of Tom Latham’s 49-ball 64. Pakistan slumped to 88-7 in reply but Iftikhar Ahmed’s 24-ball 60 injected drama into the contest. Pakistan needed five runs off the last three balls but Jimmy Neesham removed Iftikhar, followed that with a dot ball, and then dismissed Haris Rauf to thwart the hosts. The victory means New Zealand trail the series 2-1 after Pakistan won the first two games, by 88 and 38 runs. The last two matches are in Rawalpindi on April 20 and 24.

Iftikhar brought Pakistan back into the contest with a whirlwind 24-ball 60. Needing 15 to win from Neesham’s final over, he hit a six and a four to reduce the target to five off the last three deliveries. But Neesham had Iftikhar caught at long-on by Daryl Mitchell and then dismissed last man Haris in the same manner. Iftikhar led the fightback with Faheem Ashraf as the pair added 61 for the eighth wicket, with Ashraf holing out after a 14-ball 27 studded with two sixes and as many fours. Iftikhar smashed six sixes and three fours. The hosts were bowled out from the final ball on 159.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals with prolific opening pair Babar Azam (one) and Mohammad Rizwan (six) both gone by the fourth over with the score on just 17. Azam was caught at third man off pacer Adam Milne while Rizwan was found short of his crease after trying to take a sharp single. Pakistan were further jolted by left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra who dismissed Fakhar Zaman (17) and Imad Wasim for three while Saim Ayub fell to Neesham for 10. Ish Sodhi dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi for six and Milne accounted for Shadab Khan for 16, leaving Pakistan reeling. “We didn’t bat well enough tonight,” said Pakistan skipper Azam. “We kept losing wickets at crucial stages, because of which the pressure kept building throughout the run chase, but our bowling has been superb this series.”

Earlier, New Zealand’s innings was anchored by Latham’s 64 after winning the toss. Latham, who hit seven fours and two sixes, added 65 for the third wicket with Mitchell who scored a 26-ball 33. Mark Chapman made 16 not out off nine balls as New Zealand managed to score 51 in the last five overs. Shaheen — playing his 50th T20I — took 2-33 while his fellow pacer Rauf finished with 2-31. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell said the win would give them confidence for the last two matches in Rawalpindi. “It was obviously a hell of a game of cricket and awesome for the boys to get across the line,” added Mitchell. “It gives the guys a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the series and you never know what will happen over the next few games.” Mitchell was proud how New Zealand had fought their way back into the series but said they would need to adapt quickly in Rawalpindi, which hosts the last two matches on Thursday and next Monday. “It’s obviously a new ground, a new challenge and a new surface. So we’ll be pretty clear on how we want to play on that surface. “We’ll adapt as quickly as we can. Hopefully we win a few little moments and we’ll see what happens.”