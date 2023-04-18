Timely elections solution to all problems: Siraj

Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that holding the general elections on time was the only solution to all the problems being faced by the country. He expressed these views as the chief guest at the grand Iftar dinner organized under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami youth at Maidan Dir Lower. In his address, Siraj said wrangling among political forces often led to the derailment of democracy as evident in the country’s history. He said unity among political forces was imperative for strengthening of democracy and transparent elections. In order to ensure transparency and a free election on the same day, he said. he had decided to meet with the leadership of PDM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said many people were living below the poverty line and forced to drink contaminated water, He said despite being an agricultural country, prices of food commodities were almost out of reach of the common man due to high inflation and price hike.