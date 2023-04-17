Emma Watson pens a heartfelt note as she turns 33: ‘Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted’

Emma Watson, star of Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast, recently turned 33 and shared a rare personal message on Instagram, opening up about the last few years of her life. Watson, who is famed for her privacy, recounted how she had “stepped away from my life” and reflected on her road to self-development.

In the post, Watson admitted turning 33 and stated that she had never heard of the notion of Saturn Return until reaching 29. She went on to relate her recent experiences, which included learning to surf and ride horses, undergoing extensive rehabilitation, and saying farewell to her grandparents. Watson also revealed that she cut her thumb nails on both hands while attempting to cook for herself, leaving her depressed and irritated about a variety of issues.

Watson went on to say that she learned more about love and being a woman, and it took her three years to figure out a daily practice that she could stick to. She revealed that she had finally found a practice that worked for her and that she could keep it for more than just a few days in a row.

Watson’s Instagram post also mentioned that she had been in a “Covid Cocoon” and had not been ready to come out until now. The actor also thanked all the “witches in her coven” for helping her with her growth and new enterprises.

“This is 33,” began the star in her post. “Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted. I stepped away from my life – I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), and I did a lot of therapy (yes, therapy!). My brother and I joined forces. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel, not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too.”

“I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself,” she continued. “And then was only able to do things one-handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial.”

“These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year,” concluded the star. “but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly – thank you to my brother for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny.”