Punjab polls: NA body sends issue back to Parliament

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Monday sent the issue pertaining to funds for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections back to Parliament.

Speaking after the meeting, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar maintained that the Supreme Court’s order will be implemented if the National Assembly approves the provision of funds. “If the Assembly does not approve it then it would be a constitutional mandate and a decision will be taken under Article 184,” he added.

The law minister said that due to the seriousness of the matter, the standing committee has ordered to table the issue before the assembly again.

The meeting deliberated on the provision of funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and send an “appropriate communication” to this effect to the finance ministry by April 17 (today).

Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghaus, SBP Deputy Governor Seema Kamil, Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and auditor general of Pakistan participated in the meeting.

The deputy governor SBP Seema Kamil said they have allocated Rs21 billion for the Punjab elections as per the Supreme Court’s ruling, but the central bank does not has the authority to release the funds directly.