Digital cards outshine ancient cards business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The centuries-old tradition of sending Eid cards to loved ones on Eidul Fitr has been replaced by electronic cards (E-Cards) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to mushroom growth of information technology and digital media in Pakistan.

Qissa Khwani bazaar’s mohallah Jahangi with plenty of printing eid cards’ shops have been converted into books, computers and shoe shops courtesy of the speedy growth of information and digital technology in the last two decades in Pakistan. The Eid card sellers in the past had arranged many stalls in different areas of Peshawar including Hastnagri, Karimpura, Goara Bazar, Liaquat Bazaar, Jehangi mohallah and Qissa Khawani Bazaar to attract customers on Eid, however, this practice has started dying due to E cards’ culture.

The people exchange E cards with heartfelt messages among relatives, friends and loved ones through social media services such as Facebook and WhatsApp on the eve of Eidul Fitr. However, with the introduction of IT technology, people prefer shortcut methods of sending wishes and greetings through E-cards, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp messages instead of sending traditional Eid cards through post offices and courier services as they consider it expensive and time-consuming exercise.