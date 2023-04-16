Chinese scientists, industrialists to visit Pakistan on Apr 27

A high-level delegation of Chinese scientists and industrialists will visit Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in traditional medicine and related biomedical sciences among the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). According to COMSTECH, the delegation of Chinese scientists and industrialists will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in research and development in the fields of natural products, biotechnology, molecular and cell biology, and traditional medicine through institutional and industrial linkages. The ceremony will be held at COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad on April 27. The signing of the MoU will help strengthen academic and research initiatives between the People’s Republic of China and OIC member countries. On the occasion of the signing ceremony, there will also be a keynote discussion on the subject by scientists and representatives of pharmaceutical industries in China.