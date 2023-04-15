Special facilities to be provided in hospitals: KP governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that confidence of people on hospitals would be restored and all the needed facilities would be provided in hospitals for facilitation of patients.

He was talking to a delegation of Young Doctors Association here at Governor House on Friday. President Young Doctors Association, Asfandyar, General Secretary, Dr Faheem, Vice Chairman, Dr. Sajid, President Commonwealth Medical Trust, Dr. Umar Ayub Khan and Doctor Musa Kaleem was also present occasion.

Doctor informed the governor about their problems and discussed matters relating to policy board, operational and administrative matters of hospitals.

Governor said that hospitals of the city need positive proposals to improve service delivery. He said that government desires to simplify service delivery that was become very difficult for patients in past.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to work for providing relief to ailing community and restore confidence of people on hospitals adding that government would also support such efforts.

He said that all the problems of hospitals would be resolved and steps were being taken to provide needed facilities to hospitals situated in remote areas. He said that provincial government and cabinet is also endeavoring to facilitate patients in getting quality healthcare service in hospitals.

Later, CM Aide, Jarar Hussain Bukhari, former federal minister, Anwar Saifullah, former provincial ministers, Hisham Inamullha and Arshd Abdullah also called on KP Governor and discussed problems of their areas.