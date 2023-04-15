Over 1,11,686 tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) has issued around 1,11,686 tickets to motorists over violation of various traffic rules under the capital’s safe city e-challan system.

Islamabad capital police is utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against the traffic rules’ violators according to law. The force has issued more than 1,11,686 e-challans to motorists over various traffic violations so far.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) and Safe City Project have implemented e-challan system through a joint plan as per international standard. So far, more than 1,11,686 challan tickets have been issued for various violations including over-speeding, red signal or lane violation, zebra crossing and one-way violation.

Out of the total challan tickets, 16,134 violators have paid the fine while Islamabad Capital Police has formed four teams across the city which are ensuring payment of fine amounts after delivery of challan tickets at the registered addresses.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) wing has suspended 119 licenses – 62 of Islamabad and 57 of other districts – over deduction of ten points. Fourteen legal notices were served to road users over serious violation of traffic rules and driving licenses would be suspended of these persons in case they do not respond.

Police said that there was a significant decline in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system. The move was aimed at getting residents of the capital to abide by traffic laws even in the absence of traffic officers with the use of modern technology.

A copy of the challan for non-payment of penalty is pasted in the master file of the vehicle with the help of the Excise and Taxation Office. It has been ensured that the owners would not be able to transfer the vehicle to other’s name till payment of fine amount. Citizens can pay the fine amount by using various mobile and bank account facilities.

The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that the safe city e-challan system is achieving substantial results. He said there has been a significant reduction in fatal accidents due to the excellent monitoring under the e-challan system. He appreciated the modern system of challan and said that it would be made more efficient through Safe City. The aim of this system is to ensure the prevention of accidents by ensuring compliance with traffic laws through use of modern technology, he added.