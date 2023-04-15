NDMA for effective measures amid rain-thunderstorm forecast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a detailed guideline for federal and provincial departments to ensure effective measures to cope with any untoward situation amid weather forecasts of more rain-dust-thunderstorm in upper, western and central parts of the country.

The NDMA informed that as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain-dust-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms from 15-20 April was expected in the respected regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbotabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Bajaur. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum. In Islamabad Capital Territory, rain-dust or thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm was expected from 17-18 April in the following regions of KP namely Kurrum, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. In Balochistan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran.

Moreover, light rain-dust/ thunderstorm is also expected from April 17-18 in the following regions of Punjab namely Multan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sarghoda, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. In Sindh, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

In light of the forecast shared by PMD, the following region-specific impacts were expected. Therefore, all concerned stakeholders are to remain vigilant against possible hazards. Farmers should perform their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. However, landslides or Flash Floods might occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat on April 18-19.

The Authority in light of the above forecast directed all the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, National Highway Authority (NHA), National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Rescue 1122, line departments, ministries and federal agencies to undertake measures as per respective mandate.