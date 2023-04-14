PM reiterates commitment to boost ties with Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability.

During telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the PM expressed satisfaction on the recent operationalization of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation in that regard. The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts, including cultural and educational exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Iranian leadership’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and congratulated President Ebrahim Raisi on the historic development of resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister called for an immediate end to Israel’s human rights violations in the occupied territory and stressed the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Resolutions and international law. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintain close contact on all matters of mutual interest.

Climate resilience: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan was looking forward to the continued support of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in further promoting capacity building for climate resilience and disaster management.

The prime minister, in a meeting with President and CEO of IRC David Miliband, who called on him, also underscored the importance of the Committee’s valuable support for reconstruction and repair of the damaged schools and hospitals in the flood-affected areas.

Lauding the valuable and long-standing partnership of IRC with Pakistan, he noted with appreciation IRC’s timely assistance in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas. David Miliband appreciated the Government of Pakistan for the commitment and dedication by taking timely steps to minimize the effects of last year’s devastating floods. He also re-affirmed IRC’s desire to further deepen collaboration with Pakistan in disaster and climate change management. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistants to PM Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and senior officials of the relevant ministries also attended the meeting.