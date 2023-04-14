Pakistan ranked among top countries for philanthropy: Baligh

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan ranked among the list of top countries in the world for generous philanthropy and bounteous donations to alleviate the sufferings of poor strata of society and towards calamity victims for their early rehabilitation. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ” Rabia Welfare Hospital” in Lahore on Thursday, he commended the services of Model Steel for building a state of the art hospital for providing free of cost specialized medical treatment to the poor under one umbrella.

He said private philanthropy was a growing source of funding for middle and low income countries – supporting public health, education, agriculture, gender equality or clean energy. He hoped the charity hospital would cater the medical needs to the people of the area. He called upon the tycoons and industrialists to come forward and establish public welfare projects especially in the field of health and education which he added, would pay dividends in future in the shape of better country in the comity of nations. He said, “The secret to living is giving”.