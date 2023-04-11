Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, April 11, 2023


Workers’ remittances increase by 27.42 percent in March

APP

The overseas workers’ remittances posted an increase of 27.42 percent, surging from $1.987 million in February 2023 to $2.532 million in March 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.532 billion in March 2023, posting a decrease of 10.65 percent as compared with the same month of the previous year’s inflow of $2.834 billion, according to the latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

The overseas workers’ remittances posted a decline of 10.82 percent from July-March (2022-23) as the remittances decreased from $23.018 billion in July-March (2021-22) to $20.526 billion in the period under review.

According to the remittances’ inflows during March 2023 was mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($563.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($406.7 million), the United Kingdom ($422.0 million) and the United States of America ($2532.6 million).

During the corresponding month, the overseas Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent $42.5 million, from Kuwait $77.9 million, from Qatar $83.6 million whereas $93.5 million were dispatched from Oman.

Similarly, the inflows from Germany, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, and Belgium were recorded at $58.2 million, $42.3 million, $9.7 million, $44.7 million, $78.3 million, $30.2 million, $7.3 million, $7.5 million, $11.4 million and $9.1 million respectively.

Likewise, from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Japan, the workers dispatched $7.1 million, $10.6 million, $4.4 million, $51.6 million, $52.6 million, and $6.7 million respectively.

Remittances from South Africa during the month under review stood at $13.5 million while that from South Korea stood at $8.5 million. Similarly $72.8 million were received from other countries.

Submit a Comment