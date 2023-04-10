Strict regulatory measures needed to conserve Margallas habitat

Struggling to sustain amidst ever increasing population pressure in surroundings and tourists influx, the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) faces enormous challenges of biodiversity conservation in absence of strict regulatory regime. This National park had spotlighted in recent years with its nature and wildlife reserves showing considerable growth but the much-cherished thriving biodiversity conservation was elusive without a strict regulatory regime and a powerful Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

The country as a whole and the federal capital in particular had witnessed population expansion causing shrinking space for the natural habitats. The issue has aggravated after the ill-planned road and connectivity infrastructure that started creating habitat interruptions forcing the wildlife and birdlife to either migrate to other regions or start venturing upon human settlements. “MHNP has been a continuous habitat of leopard with its terrain expanding from Galiyat to Murree. However, road infrastructure has affected the entire habitat to a great deal,” said Vaqar Zakaria, a member of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

“Besides leopards, animals like jackals, foxes and number of bird species are also diminishing with people also killing or hunting wildlife,” Zakaria said. “Now we are left with Ayubia National Park and MHNP that are protected areas and outside these we are helpless.” About killing of wildlife, Zakaria said the law states that people can kill animal if it threatens their lives. But, killing them even when there is no threat to human lives is unjustified.

Zakaria pointed out that recently a leopard was shot down in Shahdara area and its paws were dismembered by the poachers. “The hide of the leopard could be sold for a hundred thousand rupees for taxidermy and its paws might be used for preparing some archaic medicine by the poachers.” He said the Board had been effectively engaging with the local communities in recent years. “We have community officers who regularly meet and educate local people. We also issue locals, the Kachnar permits so they can harvest vegetable for earning some money and stop poaching and damage to nature; but, could not get desired results.” According to IWMB, there are some 10 to 11 leopards in the Park and it could not accommodate more. Many leopards come from Ayubia to MHNP through Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattiyan.

“These three areas can also be treated as national parks ensuring better wildlife protection if the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments, Galyiat authority and IWMB work in tandem or at least in coordination to monitor protected areas,” Zakaria suggested. The Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattiyan areas lacked departmental presence on ground as it was not really staffed and better managed. However, Ayubia National Park has been a better place due to proper staff and departmental care. The IWMB is also preparing for future planning as a team of experts is arriving from South Africa this summer to train the Board’s staff on how to engage with the communities, manage forensics of predation and other critical matters related to wildlife and predators’ management. The Board will also convene meetings with wildlife departments of KP, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Referring to different measures for habitat conservation, Zakaria informed about preparing Islamabad Nature Bill with a provision of imposing strict fines and penalties as previous laws are moderate and could not serve the purpose of strict protection and conservation of nature. “The Islamabad (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979 has gone obsolete. Therefore, the envisaged Islamabad Nature Bill will be the first law to provide strict legislation for ensuring nature, biodiversity and wildlife protection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) has started a compensation and assistance pilot program in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). But, it has yet to take grounds and is coming across number of minor issues regarding claims of the local people and verification for the damages that have to be compensated. Since, the IWMB is facing shortage of funds, it is also mulling to charging visitors fee to earn a sizeable amount from ticketing and invest this money back for protection of wildlife and habitat in the National Park and the uplift of adjoining villages. Margalla Hills National Park also faces challenge of Zone-3 encroachments entering into national park leaving the nature and human settlement vulnerable due to ill-conceived development of the area.

Since, Margalla Hills is a declared National Park and falls within the ambit of certain rules and regulations regarding a National Park. Therefore, it is obligatory upon all state players and departments to protect this treasure from damages.