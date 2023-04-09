Hadiqa thanks her ‘Pinjra’ family

Singer-actor Hadiqa Kiani’s latest drama starring Omair Rana in the lead role came to an end last night and she is feeling grateful for all the love she got for it.

Sharing BTS pictures from the set with her Pinjra “family”, the actor reminisced all the beautiful moments she spent with her team. Taking to Instagram, Kiani posted pictures with her cast members Rana, Aashir Wajahat, Sunita Marshall and Aina Asif. “Our beautiful family,” she wrote with a red heart.

She further expressed her gratitude to all those involved in the project. “I’m grateful to be a part of such an important experience. The cast, the crew, these talented children, the story, the great late writer Asma Nabeel, the wonderful Shazia Wajahat and our amazing director Najaf Bilgrami. I’m just feeling so grateful. Thank you to all of those who connected with the drama,” she captioned the post. Pinjra was a tribute to the late writer Nabeel who could only complete half the script while battling cancer. The project was then picked up, completed and produced by the team. The story revolved around Khadija’s family who disregarded their kids’ interest in arts and failed at communicating and understanding them. It essentially highlighted the societal pressures and prejudices children go through growing up and how society instils mistrust between parents and their children.