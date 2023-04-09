Sultan lauds Army Chief’s statement on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has appreciated Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir’s statement in support of Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for freedom. In a statement, Barrister Sultan said the Army Chief’s visit to the Line of Control and reiteration of solidarity with Kashmiris has generated a wave of optimism among Kashmiris on both sides of the dividing line, besides boosting the morale of armed forces. APHC-AJK pays tributes to Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah: A prayer session was held under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad with Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in chair, today. The participants of the meeting paid tributes to Kashmiri scholar and political leader, Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah on the occasion of his death anniversary, said a press release. Mahmood Ahmed Saghar speaking on the occasion recalled the political and religious contribution of the scholar, adding that his services will be remembered for a long time. Other participants of the prayer session were Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nisar Mirza, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Syed Kifayat Hussain Rizvi and Imtiaz.