Ethiopia believes in equitable utilisation of transboundary water

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday said his country fully believed and advocated the international rule of equitable and reasonable utilization of the transboundary water. The ambassador made these remarks while briefing Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan in a meeting about Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being built on the Nile River with 6,500 megawatt hydropower generation capacity of clean and sustainable energy.

Jemal Baker said the Government of Ethiopia has been pursuing all the international standards to build the largest dam of Africa which would essentially play a critical role in regional integration through energy grid that gives priority for neighboring and riparian countries.