PHC suspends demotion, new seniority list of KP police

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Attiq Shah on Tuesday suspended notification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in which hundreds of DSPs and SHO were demoted, and a new seniority list issued by the department.

The court issued notices to the parties to submit their replies to the court in the next hearing on May 3 and allowed the affected police officers to continue working on their posts.

It is mentioned here that the KP IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on March 17 issued a notification regarding the demotion of 800 police officers, who were promoted out-of-turn, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s 2018 order in a case filed by the affected police officers.

Despite the passage of almost four-year none of the three KP IGPs implemented the orders of the apex court regarding the demotion of all police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who received out-of-turn promotions while the provincial government, IGPs or courts had ignored the deserving ones. The KP IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur soon after assuming the charge implemented the orders of the apex court and issued orders for the demotion of 800 police personnel promoted out of turn, of which 65 were from Dera Ismail Khan.