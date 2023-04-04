Institutions need to remain within own domain: minister

Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood on Monday said that every institution would have to remain in its own domain to ensure supremacy of the constitution and it should not be advised to government coalition to sit with those `criminals’ who dissolved two provincial assemblies to satisfy their own egos. Speaking at National Assembly, the minister said that provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved on the directions of one person (Imran Khan) who wants to satisfy his ego and the judiciary should take suo motu notice of it. He said that majority of judges in a bench of Supreme Court hearing the elections related case have left it and it is our demand to hear this case in full court. He said that constitution allows Election Commission of Pakistan to decide about elections. “What would be about constitution and authority of Supreme Court If we (political parties) sit together as per advice and decide the conduct of elections in 2024 or after it” he questioned. The minister said that judiciary is facilitating an accused who did not bother to enter into courts and was allowed to go after marking attendance in his vehicle. He said that judiciary should make decisions which should be remembered in history in good words rather than victimizing any of the party. “The judge who takes suo-motu notice into a matter should not hear the case as he becomes a party into it. A bench of other judges should be constituted to hear such cases,” he demanded. He said that a committee should be constituted to look into the previous cases which seems biased and investigation should be made as why biased decisions were made. He also demanded the government to send the matter regarding suo-motu power of judge to the Council of Islamic Ideology because a judge becomes a party after taking notice and he should not be allowed to hear such case. He said that judiciary should give us in writing that it would surrender before pressure groups so that such tactic may be used in future to get favorable decisions.