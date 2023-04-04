55 new coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours

Health officials on Monday said that 55 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.85 percent while 14 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 2,965 Covid-19 tests were conducted. As many as 386 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, seven cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.81 percent, while 273 tests were conducted in Gujranwala out of which one case was reported confirmed with a ratio of 0.37 percent. Twenty-three cases were confirmed from 134 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 17.16 percent. Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added. He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine. “An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.