Pak-Afghan liaison committee meets to discuss issues hindering bilateral trade

A meeting of the Pak-Afghan liaison committee held to discuss different issues causing impediments in smooth sailing of bilateral trade and promotion of commercial activities in the region The meeting was held at Model Custom Collectorate Peshawar with Director Directorate of Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed in chair. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the meeting was attended by members of Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee including Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, former SVP Sarhad Chamber, Engr Manzoor Elahi, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, VP Frontier Custom Agents Association, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Commercial Attache Afghan Consulate, Waheedullah Himmat, Deputy Attache, Hameed Fazil Khel and others.

Speaking with the participants of the meeting, Director PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi raises points that goods checking by different departments are causing delay in clearance of containers which is creating a lot of problems for businessmen. Apart of it, Zia continued, clearance of containers at Karachi sea port takes more than ten days ensuing in infliction of demurrage and detention charges. Zia said despite issuance of notification regarding Cross Tuffing of containers in Karachi, the decision is not implemented as a result of which containers are going to Afghanistan and take a lot of time in reaching back, forcing businessmen to pay extra money under the head of detention charges.

The participants of the meeting also demanded permission for transportation of Afghan Transit trade goods in railway besides its shifting in bonded carrier They also demanded approval for filing of GD at Azakhel Dry Port so that the custom clearing agents of KP should continue their business. Replying to the demands made in the meeting, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed said that he is well aware of problems being faced by business community. Arbab Qaiser who is also Chairman of the Liaison committee held out assurance of his full cooperation to business community and said decisions will be taken with mutual coordination and consultation.