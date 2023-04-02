US’ Harris seeks billions for climate resilience in Africa

US Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for US$7 billion in private-sector investments to help Africa prepare for the effects of climate change. The announcement comes as she wraps up her weeklong trip to the continent on Saturday (Apr 1). Harris plans to visit a farm outside Lusaka where workers are using new techniques and technology to grow more produce, part of her effort to demonstrate ways to secure food supplies despite global warming.

“The United States is committed to these types of innovative solutions to support climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience,” she said Friday during a press conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. The US$7 billion announcement is the biggest-ticket item that Harris has unveiled during her trip, but more work will be needed to follow through. For example, African Parks, a nonprofit group, has committed to raising US$1.25 billion over the next seven years in order to expand its conservation program.