NHA directed to accelerate pace of work on Taxila Museum Road

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to accelerate the pace of construction work on Taxila Museum Road. A delegation of the representatives of Taxila Industrial State met with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and apprised about the traffic jam problem being faced due to construction work of Taxila Museum Road. The road repair work is very slow due to which huge traffic jam problem is being faced on the road and in its surrounding areas on daily basis. Problems are not only being faced by the local people but also by the cargo vehicles passing through the road. The problem affects the traffic from Taxila to Kohistan, the delegation informed. The Commissioner instructed the authorities concerned to accelerate the construction work on Museum Road Khanpur so that the project could be completed as soon as possible. The proposal to open bypass for goods vehicles would also be considered, the Commissioner said.