IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities of IOs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said to increase the capacity of Investigation Officers (IOs), 15 days courses should be conducted. Addressing a meeting regarding strengthening the Investigation Department of Sindh Police, the IGP said the Investigation Officers should be given certificates on completion of courses of serious and other crimes. He said that certified IOs should be provided with all necessary resources. The DIGP Investigation will look after all the affairs and actions of the Investigation Department Karachi, he maintained. Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the Additional IGP Investigation would set up a central monitoring room to digitize the performance of IOs and crime data. The Sindh Police chief said that the IOs would be rewarded for the successful logical conclusion of the cases and the conviction of the accused involved. He said the appointments of clerical staff should be made in the Investigation Department. The police station lock-up and washrooms should be repaired and special focus should be given to the cleanliness of police stations, he directed. Additional IGP Investigation Sindh Munir Sheikh told the meeting that 722 IOs were required to investigate serious crimes, adding that 1816 IOs were required for the investigation of various other types of crimes. The total number of IOs required is 3356, including 305 reserves, he told. He informed the meeting that 2317 IOs have been appointed and nominated so far.